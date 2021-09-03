Travel to space with The Journey Museum and Learning Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Along with Black Hills history and Native American culture, The Journey Museum & Learning Center is also home to the vast collection that shows humanity’s journey through time, from creation all the way through current life.

Troy Kilpatrick is Executive Director of the Journey Museum and is excited for space exploration as well.

Kilpatrick said “Our educators use real-time images from NASA to show highlights from our galaxy and beyond!”

STEAM weekends begin again starting this Saturday, Sept. 4th.

Kilpatrick said “Playful and interactive learning experiences for toddlers and students to enjoy with the whole family.”

More can be found at The Journey Museum & Learning Center’s website.

