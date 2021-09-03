Advertisement

Rapid City Red Cross sends vehicle to help out with Hurricane Ida

Volunteer, American Red Cross (Rapid City)
Volunteer, American Red Cross (Rapid City)(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Class four Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans a few days ago, knocking out the city’s power with wind gusts up to 130 miles per hour and threatening water levees in the area.

With parts devastated and other closed down, some people are left without food and shelter.

The Red Cross was preparing before the hurricane hit, and is now pooling their assets together across the nation and sending them to out to help. One of them, a Rapid City emergency recovery vehicle.

The vehicle will be manned by Greg Vonwald and his partner, who are going to drive 24 hours on Saturday. Reporting to the New Orleans area.

Their mission is to deliver food and water to those in need, and refer them to other volunteers with the Red Cross to assist them with shelter.

Vonwald says he’s volunteered to help for three hurricanes in the past and that time is of the essence when lives are on the line.

He says it’s difficult to watch on television while traumatic events unfold, knowing he can help.

He says his past military experience as a Marine Infantry Officer is a driving force as to why he continues to lend his services.

“To be quite frank with you, anytime you have a hurricane like this it’s chaos, right? So is war. So, I feel that I’m qualified simply because of my experience in the military. I had to deal with things without a lot of emotion and stress,” says Vonwald.

Officials say that the city hadn’t fully recovered from Katrina over a decade ago, and that with struggles the community is already facing with the ongoing pandemic that the introduction of a natural disaster makes things far worse.

The American Red Cross says that the pandemic has lessened the number of volunteers they see, and that they’re seeking more help.

If you’re interested in lending a helping hand, take a look here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger
Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market

Latest News

The Caldor Fire burning Aug. 26
Haze winds up in Rapid City by catching a ride on the jet stream from a California fire
A month of volunteering in the Black Hills has kicked off
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Thursday
Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South...
South Dakota triceratops fossil going up for auction in Paris