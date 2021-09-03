Rainy Weather Today; Dry and Warm this Labor Day Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today as an upper level trough moves across the area. A few strong storms could erupt this afternoon and evening, producing hail and gusty winds.

High pressure builds in this weekend, resulting in a dry and warm Labor Day holiday weekend forecast. Hot highs near 90 can be expected on Labor Day.

Tuesday will be cooler, but warmer air returns for the remainder of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.