Advertisement

Rainy Weather Today; Dry and Warm this Labor Day Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:08 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today as an upper level trough moves across the area. A few strong storms could erupt this afternoon and evening, producing hail and gusty winds.

High pressure builds in this weekend, resulting in a dry and warm Labor Day holiday weekend forecast. Hot highs near 90 can be expected on Labor Day.

Tuesday will be cooler, but warmer air returns for the remainder of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID numbers in South Dakota on Thursday
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South...
South Dakota triceratops fossil going up for auction in Paris

Latest News

Cooler temperatures expected tomorrow
Rain tomorrow, then sunny skies for the weekend
Cooler temperatures expected tomorrow
Another chance of rain tonight and tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Dry today but Rain Back in the Forecast Tonight and Friday
Dry weekend and next week
Expect some much needed rainfall across our area the next three days