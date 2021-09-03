Month of Caring to kick-off for the United Way of the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Month of Caring is a volunteerism event coordinated by United Way of the Black Hills, which brings hundreds of volunteers across the Black Hills together to illustrate the true power of community service and giving back. Volunteer projects will be going on throughout the Black Hills during the month of September. Volunteers will be helping pack food boxes at Feeding South Dakota, others will be helping clean properties for local senior centers, youth centers, and parks.

At United Way of the Black Hills, the three ways to get involved is to: donate, volunteer and advocate. Month of Caring started as Day of Caring over 20 years ago, as a volunteer opportunity to get individuals and workplaces out into their communities, and help someone in need. What’s great about volunteering is that you are out in your community, and understanding the needs of your fellow neighbor. Volunteering is a great way to work on something tangible and seeing the fruits of your labor as a group, working together.

Audrea Amstutz is Marketing Coordinator for the United Way of the Black Hills and she focuses in on the facts. For instance, the value of an hour of one’s volunteer time is $22. This is valued by the labor, and improvements that the volunteer brings.

Amstutz said “Each year, our Month of Caring event brings in over $80,000 in economic impact through volunteer hours, labor and time. It is just one of the reasons why for every $1 that is donated to UWBH, we are able to turn that into $1.72 back into the Black Hills, nearly doubling your gift.”

This year will be a virtual kick-off event to celebrate the month of caring. The virtual event will feature preforming artists like the Brandon Jones Band, Lakota Hoop Artist – Starr Chief Eagle, and Native American Flute Player – Darren Thompson.

Amstutz said ‘We will also feature success stories of clients who have benefited from services that are made possible through UWBH funding. Folks can tune into the event on Thursday, Sept 2nd at noon MT on our website, www.unitedwayblackhills.org.”

