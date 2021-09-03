Author, Dr. David Wolff, releases The Savior of Deadwood: James K. P. Miller on the Gold Frontier

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -An untold character, James K.P. Miller, helped turn a gold camp into a permanent settlement.

Dr. David Wolff’s “The Savior of Deadwood: James K. P. Miller on the Gold Frontier” is Miller’s early history where one of the most legendary towns of the Wild West, Deadwood, would become emblazoned with violence, territory wars, natural disasters, and economic and political upheaval all to be turned around by one man, Miller.

To James K. P. Miller, “more than to any other man, Deadwood owes its present season of unequaled prosperity.”—Black Hills Daily Times, 3 Feb. 1891

About the Author:

David A. Wolff was an associate professor of history at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He is an award-winning author focusing on Black Hills, South Dakota, mining, and western history.

The Savior of Deadwood: James K. P. Miller on the Gold Frontier can be purchased wherever books are sold and online in hardback.

