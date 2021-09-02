Rapid City exceeds history with it’s sales tax revenue once again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is breaking history for the second time, the city has passed the 3 million dollar mark in sales tax revenue in one month.

June sales tax receipts hit 3,372,250 compared to last year’s 2,775,200.

According to Darrell Shoemaker, Communications coordinator for Rapid City, multiple factors contributed to this 23 percent increase, such as school ending, locals getting outside, and events that were cancelled last year, occurring this year.

”We got people coming into the area to visit, we got people moving here, we have a lot of building going on, so basically the economy is pretty solid, pretty healthy. And again, looking at that trend it looks like it’s going to continue at least for the foreseeable future,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

The city will receive July sales tax receipts by the end of September.

