Rain tomorrow, then sunny skies for the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rest of today will be dry. Tonight we are going to see some light rainfall that will become heavier in the morning hours. We’ll see scattered thunderstorms across the area throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will also be cool tomorrow with highs in the 60s expected. After that, things will dry out and warm up for the weekend.

