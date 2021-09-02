A month of volunteering in the Black Hills has kicked off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Thursday kicked off the first day of United Way’s annual “Month of Caring,” an event that unites local businesses with non-profits and neighborhoods in need for over 20 years.

On the first day, Montana Dakota Utilities made some improvements to Rapid City’s Club for Boys, one of the volunteers, Kris James says they will finish all the projects in one afternoon.

“We’re installing some bollards by the front drive way to prevent vehicles from driving up to the building, installing some fence by their garden to keep people, not so much deer from the garden, some fencing behind the club to keep trash from blowing around,” James said.

MDU has participated in the month of caring since 2014, James adds he looks forward to it every year, “I’m a big fan of giving of your time talent and treasure so, anytime you have a opportunity to give back to the community especially like an organization like the Club for Boys who helps kids out, I’m on board,” James said.

Assistant Executive Director for Club for Boys, Mark Kline says these improvement wouldn’t have been done without the help, “for many years we had people come and help us paint or do landscaping, and projects that we just don’t have the time, staff or labor for and like today, we don’t have the equipment to do it efficiently like MDU does.”

Executive Director of the United Way of The Black Hills, Jamie Toennies says that they have worked hard every year to build this event into a staple for the community, “we got great partnerships with organizations like Monument Health, they have over 150 of their caregivers participating, Ellsworth Airforce Base has 100′s of their Airmen that are participating, so its just a great opportunity for our people to give back.”

Some of the upcoming projects this month include:

Tuesday, Sept 7th in Sturgis at the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service

Wednesday, Sept 8th in Rapid City at Storybook Island and CASA 7th Circuit

Friday, Sept 10th in Rapid City at the BH Raptor Center, Feeding South Dakota and Journey Museum

