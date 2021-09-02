Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to beating mother, grandparents to death

Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his...
Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker in Massachusetts in 2017.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A man charged in the 2017 beating deaths of three relatives and a health care worker in Massachusetts has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Orion Krause, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to fatally beat his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker.

The killings took place in his grandparents’ home.

Police reports said a neighbor called police after Krause came to his door and told him what he did.

According to police reports, responding officers found Krause sitting naked and covered in mud on a patio chair behind the neighbor’s house.

One of the officers wrote that Krause started to sing quietly and then said, “I freed them.”

In the deal, Krause agreed to plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

He had been facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at...
China bans men it deems not masculine enough from TV in new crackdown
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma