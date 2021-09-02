Majority of South Dakota construction companies seeing increase in workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite workforce shortages in the construction industry on a national scale, the state of South Dakota is seeing more construction workers, even during the pandemic.

According to a 2021 Workforce Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, 50% of construction firms in the states saw an increased headcount, while 22% saw a reduction in workers, and 28% saw no real change.

This contrasts with national numbers, which show that 89% of contractors are having a thought time finding workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Research by AGC shows this is resulting in many firms experiencing project delays and rising material costs.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.