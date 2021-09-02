Advertisement

Majority of South Dakota construction companies seeing increase in workers

According to a 2021 Workforce Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, 50% of...
According to a 2021 Workforce Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, 50% of construction firms in the states saw an increased headcount, while 22% saw a reduction in workers, and 28% saw no real change.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite workforce shortages in the construction industry on a national scale, the state of South Dakota is seeing more construction workers, even during the pandemic.

According to a 2021 Workforce Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, 50% of construction firms in the states saw an increased headcount, while 22% saw a reduction in workers, and 28% saw no real change.

This contrasts with national numbers, which show that 89% of contractors are having a thought time finding workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Research by AGC shows this is resulting in many firms experiencing project delays and rising material costs.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger
Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market

Latest News

Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South...
South Dakota triceratops fossil going up for auction in Paris
health watch
Health Watch: Croup
Rapid City exceeds history with it’s sales tax revenue once again
Rapid City exceeds history with it’s sales tax revenue once again
$3,000 reward offered in Susan Fast Eagle missing persons case