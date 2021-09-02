Dry today but Rain Back in the Forecast Tonight and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite some patch clouds and fog this morning, sunshine is on tap for this afternoon. Northerly winds will bring some comfortable air to the area.

An upper level trough will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast tonight and Friday. Some locally heavy rain may fall with some of these storms, especially in southwest South Dakota.

The Labor Day Holiday weekend will be warm and dry - perfect for outdoor activities.

