COVID numbers in South Dakota on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since yesterday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 536 cases of COVID.

Active cases have increased by 318.

Hospitalizations are at 218.

Deaths from the disease are now tallying at 2,071.

Pennington County reported 152 new cases, Meade County reported 43 new cases, Lawrence County reported 37 new cases, Butte County has reported 29 new cases, Fall River reported 7 new cases, Oglala Lakota reported 5 new cases, Custer reported 6 new cases, Harding County reported 3 new cases, Todd County reported 6 new cases, and Lyman County reported 1 new case.

62.08% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 56.50% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

