SD had 657 active COVID-19 cases in early August, now there are 5,370

Numbers have risen in SD significantly
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Both testing and case numbers for COVID-19 are on the rise here in South Dakota.

Officials with Monument Health say that there was a steady increase of COVID-19 testing through July. Post Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’ve seen a significant spike. They’re giving out more than double the number of tests they conducted in July.

Case numbers have risen in the state over the past four weeks.

On August 4, the Department of Health listed 657 active COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday, that figure has risen above 5-thousand.

There were 39 hospitalized COVID patients in South Dakota on August, and that’s up to 229.

For the week ending August 4, there were a total of 374 new cases.

For the week ending September 1, that number has risen almost eight-fold.

In all of the Black Hills combined, Monument Health is performing 400 to 500 tests daily. Nearly 30-percent of which are positive.

Director of Laboratory Services at Monument Health Emily Leech says, “Within the last 7-days we’re at a 29-percent positivity rate within Monument Health. We’d really like to see positivity rates below 5-percent. That is the goal so we’re not in community spread.”

Leech says COVID-19 positivity rates haven’t been below 5-percent since June.

