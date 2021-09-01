Advertisement

Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
SD judge rules in favor of homeowners in Hideaway Hills lawsuit
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Utah homicide victim connected to Rapid City revenge shooting
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people

Latest News

Virginia candidates take center stage at a candidate forum just weeks before voters will start...
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain