Girls Inc. learns how to prepare a seasonal dinner

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The girls at Girls Incorporated at Youth and Family Services went out today to learn an old farmers skill.

The girls were husking corn outside of the YSF building. The organization wanted to serve fresh vegetables especially while sweet corn is in season.

They are also learning fun facts about corn while husking the cob. Did you know that every silk leads to one kernel of corn on that cob?

Nutrition Services director, Darcie Decker is the one giving out the kernels of information. She says, ”Fun for them to be a part of the food preparation that we have going on here, it’s fun for them to serve other people through giving them this corn to others, and then it’s just an opportunity for them to be a part of learning what does it mean to husk corn?”

The corn will be the Girls Incorporated dinner tomorrow night.

