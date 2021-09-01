Advertisement

Expect some much needed rainfall across our area the next three days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to see some storms across our area this evening and overnight. The storms will mostly affect counties to the southeast. More storms will roll into our area overnight Thursday. One final chance of rain will occur throughout the day on Friday, before things dry out for the weekend and next week.

