Advertisement

Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (CNN) - A cow was rescued from a tree after getting stuck in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

Workers were captured on video by the St. Bernard Parish government as they cut limbs around the animal to free it. They can be seen using a chainsaw as they stand in water nearly waist deep.

Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Ida evacuees from Louisiana to stay away as those who weathered the storm face challenges in its aftermath.

Many areas suffered severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane, with debris, water and downed power lines blocking roadways.

Close to 1 million homes still do not have power as scorching temperatures threaten to make life without air conditioning dangerous.

Supply chain disruptions are also causing food and gas shortages.

It’s not clear exactly how many people may be trapped in their homes because some areas are still inaccessible to rescue crews.

Officials say power may not be fully restored for a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
SD judge rules in favor of homeowners in Hideaway Hills lawsuit
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Utah homicide victim connected to Rapid City revenge shooting
Spike in COVID cases continues South Dakota
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Florida chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms the school board won’t accept