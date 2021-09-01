Advertisement

Clouds and Haze, and a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will contribute to our increasing rain chances today and tonight, and especially Friday.

A few strong storms are possible mainly east and southeast of Rapid City this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler through the rest of the week, then warmer and drier weather returns just in time for the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.

