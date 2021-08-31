Very Warm and Hazy Today; Cooler Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot and hazy weather is expected today as a ridge of high pressure briefly builds into the area. No severe thunderstorms are expected today as the atmosphere stabilizes.

Monsoon moisture will stream in from the southwest tomorrow into Thursday. Additionally, a cold front will slide southeast into the region. The results will be lower temperatures and increasing chances for rain tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Friday will see another chance of scattered thunderstorms, then the Labor Day Weekend looks warm and dry - perfect for outdoor activities.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.