Advertisement

Very Warm and Hazy Today; Cooler Wednesday

An increasing chance of rain as we head toward the end of the week.
An increasing chance of rain as we head toward the end of the week.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot and hazy weather is expected today as a ridge of high pressure briefly builds into the area. No severe thunderstorms are expected today as the atmosphere stabilizes.

Monsoon moisture will stream in from the southwest tomorrow into Thursday. Additionally, a cold front will slide southeast into the region. The results will be lower temperatures and increasing chances for rain tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Friday will see another chance of scattered thunderstorms, then the Labor Day Weekend looks warm and dry - perfect for outdoor activities.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Utah homicide victim connected to Rapid City revenge shooting
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
As COVID-19 continues to spike, South Dakota sees relatively few new residents being vaccinated
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
Strength of Sd award
Rapid City man awarded by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for helping catch a burglar

Latest News

Storms KEVN
Severe storms through the evening
Storms
Strong to severe storms this evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Potential for Severe Thunderstorms this Afternoon and Evening
Lots of rain chances by the end of the week
Slight risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon