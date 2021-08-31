Advertisement

Plenty of clouds with storms late Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Remnants of hurricane Nora off the western coast of Mexico will bring us some clouds overnight. Temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are likely on Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s across the region. While we’re dry much of the day, an isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon, but the best chance for showers and storms will be later in the afternoon and evening hours.

Showers and storms will be scattered about the area Wednesday night and could linger into Thursday morning before pulling away and moving into the central part of the state. Expect partly cloudy skies for much of Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler as much of the region will be in the 70s. A few 60s are possible in spots!

After Friday’s storms, the weather clears up for the weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the 70s for many - making for a comfortable day. Sunday will be sunny and warmer as temperatures climb into the 80s for much of the area. We stay in the 80s on Monday, but drop into the 70s by Tuesday.

