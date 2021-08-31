Advertisement

Attend a free vaccine clinic and you could get paid

free vaccine clinic with an incentive offer.
free vaccine clinic with an incentive offer.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This coming Thursday {September 2nd), the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Monument Health will be hosting a free vaccine clinic with an incentive offer.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 3pm to 8pm and it’s first come first serve in LaCroix Hall at the Monument, formerly known as the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The first 90 people who arrive to get the Johnson and Johnson shot will be rewarded a $100 gift card to be spent anywhere you’d like.

The generous donor that started the idea of the clinic is Stan Adelstein, former member of the South Dakota Senate.

“We want people to get the shot so, as many people as possible to get the shot to help keep our community safe. We’ve seen rising COVID numbers in the last couple of weeks in the Black Hills and so the best way to keep our community safe is to get the vaccine,” said Chris Huber, donor relations manager at Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

You are required to bring a photo ID and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is recommended for people 18 years and older. Monument will provide 150 shots, which is their goal for the clinic.

