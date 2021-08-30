Advertisement

Severe storms through the evening

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected as we go through the evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The storm threat will come to an end around 10 p.m. for much of the area. Skies will clear up overnight and temperatures will fall into the 50s for many.

Something to watch for in the morning will be the possibility of low clouds. This could make things overcast to start the day for some of us - especially on the plains east of Rapid City. These clouds will go away through the morning and allow for sunny skies midday and through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s across the area, but depending on how long the clouds hold, that could lower highs for some spots.

Clouds return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday. Right now the high will be near 80°, but it is possible we have to drop the temperature down into the 70s due to cloud cover. Some models like to bring in rain during the late morning and middle of the day, while others have it arriving later Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will be a factor in whether we hit 80° or not.

Skies clear up Thursday morning and leave us with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs Friday will be in the 70s and 80s as well. The weekend is looking to be nice! Mostly sunny skies and highs near normal.

