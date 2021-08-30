A Potential for Severe Thunderstorms this Afternoon and Evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will start out sunny, with more haze at that smoke from the western wildfires begins to drift over head again.

This afternoon, the combination of warm, moist air streaming in from the southeast and an unstable northwest flow aloft could trigger a few severe thunderstorms, mainly from the hills on east. Large hail will be the primary threat from these storms. The activity will likely increase in areal coverage in south central South Dakota this evening.

Tuesday will be warm and dry, then monsoon moisture, some of it from what was once Hurricane Nora, will move our way late this week, increasing our chances for much needed rainfall. Temperatures will be cooler during the second half of the week on into the weekend.

