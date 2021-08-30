Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday shooting in Rapid City
Police now investigating Friday shooting as a homicide
Rapid City youth organize a walk against violence and substance abuse
Rapid City community’s youth bands together with local organizations to stand against violence and drug use
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Plea Agreement
Strength of Sd award
Rapid City man awarded by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for helping catch a burglar

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal