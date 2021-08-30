As COVID-19 continues to spike, South Dakota sees relatively few new residents being vaccinated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since last Friday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 463 cases of COVID bringing the total number of cases to 131,702.

Active cases in the state are now at 4,326.

Hospitalizations remain the same at 168.

Deaths from the disease have an increase of 5, now tallying at 2067.

Pennington County reported 103 new cases, Lawrence County reported 28 new cases, Meade County reported 27 new cases, Butte County reported 11 new cases, Custer and Fall River counties reported 8 new cases each, Lyman Couinty reported 3 new cases, Corson and Oglala Lakota each reported 2 new cases, and Harding, Gregory, and Stanley counties each reported 1 new cases.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has seen a slowdown with very little uptick in the percentages of those with both one shot and the necessary 2 shots. 61.75% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 56.17% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

