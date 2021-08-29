Slight risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies will continue throughout the rest of today and tonight. Tomorrow we will start out dry, but then some scattered storms will form in the afternoon. Some of the storms may be severe. Most of the storms will affect western South Dakota only. Rain will clear out by around midnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mostly dry, and then a lot of rain chances by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.