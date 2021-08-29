Advertisement

Slight risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon

Lots of rain chances by the end of the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies will continue throughout the rest of today and tonight. Tomorrow we will start out dry, but then some scattered storms will form in the afternoon. Some of the storms may be severe. Most of the storms will affect western South Dakota only. Rain will clear out by around midnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mostly dry, and then a lot of rain chances by the end of the week.

