Rapid City man awarded by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for helping catch a burglar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City man, Abe Wheeler, was awarded the Strength of South Dakota award by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson on Monday.

Wheeler works in Security Forces at Ellsworth Air Force Base and organized a team of other Airmen to patrol the neighborhood his girlfriend lived in and experienced multiple burglaries.

After strategic examination of the break-ins, they were able to find the suspects who turned out to be responsible for over 40 burglaries in the area.

“Mr. Wheeler’s brave actions and selfless acts model the Strength of South Dakota exceptionally well. His desire to have a safe environment for his loved ones will leave an impact on the whole community and I am honored to present him with the Strength of South Dakota award,” said Representative Dusty Johnson.

”It makes the family feel a lot safer and the community because there were a lot of people that I talked to that were scared, they didn’t want to go to sleep, any noise they heard they’d wake up. So it just makes everyone feel safer, sleep easier at night knowing they’re still in jail,” said Abe Wheeler, recipient of the Strength of South Dakota award.

Wheeler says he was surprised to receive such an honorable award.

