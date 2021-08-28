North Rapid community reacts to recent violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday morning’s shooting is just the latest in a string of violent crimes in the north Rapid area. Residents are pleading with the city, and each other, for help.

In the northern Rapid community, a sense of pain as crime continues. Also, a sense of urgency and calls for the community to do better by coming together.

Police responded to a shooting involving a juvenile Friday morning. A 19-year-old man was taken into custody as the suspect. This comes less than a week after a standoff occurred during a hostage situation at Knollwood Townhouses.

John Horton Sr. moved to Knollwood at the beginning of the summer after returning to Rapid after some time. He’s shocked at the level of violence that takes place in the community and said that he’s never seen it at this level.

“I just moved back to town about three months ago, and I just can’t believe it’s come to this,” Horton said. “How much more does it need to happen before we all stand up and come together and stop all this craziness?”

After two gun-related crimes this summer, the neighborhood came together at the beginning of July for a block party to address violence in the community.

Royce Freeman said that that kind of unity among residents is once again needed.

“Us neighbors need to pull together,” Freeman said. “We need to have signs saying, ‘enough is enough.’ Because we’ve had enough.”

Horton agrees and adds that all northern Rapid needs to come together and take a stand against violence.

“We need to all come together, but not just be at Knollwood Townhouses, but people from Surfwood, people from Maplewood, Curtis St., Eagle Ridge,” Horton said. “We all need to come together as a community.”

Many of the people we spoke with weren’t comfortable being on camera out of fear for their safety. Everyone agrees that they would like to see more resources from the city to protect them.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.