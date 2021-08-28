Chance of rain this afternoon, then dry weather expect for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a small chance of isolated showers and storms across our area this afternoon. There is no severe risk with the storms. Rain will clear out by sunset, and then clear skies are expected for Sunday. Temperatures are also going to be very nice, with highs peaking only in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Warmer weather is expected by the start of the work week. Then cooler temperatures are expected by next weekend.

