Warmer Today; Cooler Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be a quieter day, weather-wise then Thursday was with skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a bit warmer.

A complex of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop in southeast Montana this afternoon and move east tonight. These storms will affect northwest South Dakota, but should remain north of Rapid City and the I-90 corridor.

Northerly winds will usher in cooler drier air Saturday, but a few isolated thundershowers are possible in the Black Hills in the afternoon.

Sunday into the first part of next week will be dry and hotter, but we could see another system bring rain chances and cooler temperatures back by the first few days of September.

