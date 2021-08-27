Advertisement

Warmer Today; Cooler Saturday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be a quieter day, weather-wise then Thursday was with skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a bit warmer.

A complex of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop in southeast Montana this afternoon and move east tonight. These storms will affect northwest South Dakota, but should remain north of Rapid City and the I-90 corridor.

Northerly winds will usher in cooler drier air Saturday, but a few isolated thundershowers are possible in the Black Hills in the afternoon.

Sunday into the first part of next week will be dry and hotter, but we could see another system bring rain chances and cooler temperatures back by the first few days of September.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah
UPDATE: Now at least 11 U.S. service members declared murdered in Kabul suicide bombings.
Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Plea Agreement
As Covid numbers continue to spike in South Dakota, vaccination rates remain largely unchanged
Representatives John Hansen and Scott Odenbach are introducing legislation called the ‘COVID-19...
Gov. Noem hesitant on statewide ban on vaccine mandates

Latest News

Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms this evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Storms Possible Today
Storms KEVN
Strong storms on tap for Thursday
Rapid City Forecast
Breezy Today; Chance of Storms Thursday