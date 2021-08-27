Veteran police officer Francis Kistler pleas guilty to sexual involvement with a 17 and 13-year-old girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 61-year-old veteran Edgemont police officer Francis James Kistler pled guilty Friday to enticing a minor using the internet.

Kistler had resigned from the Custer County Sherriff’s Office due to sexual misconduct with a minor. Before being employed by the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, where sexually explicit photos of a 17-year girl were found on his phone. Officers found and interviewed the girl, and she said Kistler used his position in law enforcement to obtain the nude photos of her.

Kistler admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl and said that he “loved her,” knowing she was 16 or 17 years old.

He also said he received sexually explicit photos of a 13-year-old girl and sent images of himself to her to via snapchat.

He also admitted to inappropriately touching both girls.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.