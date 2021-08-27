Advertisement

Strong to severe storms this evening

Storms KEVN
Storms KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms will move through the area this evening and overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. The threat shifts north after midnight with lows in the 50s for many.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap after a few morning clouds move out. Highs will be in the 80s for much of the area. Storms are set to return during the later afternoon hours in northwest South Dakota, where hail and wind are the primary threats. The best chance for storms tomorrow is along a line from Belle Fourche to Faith and places north. There will be an increase in wildfire smoke across the region tomorrow, but it is short lived as a front pushes it back out of the area Friday night.

Saturday’s storm chances are not looking as promising. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a dry day for many. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Sunday is sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s as well. It gets hot early next week with 80s and 90s on tap Monday through Wednesday. Storms return to the forecast at the end of next week, which will take temperatures down into the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah
Utah deputies arrest 2 South Dakota men in homicide investigation
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
UPDATE: Now at least 11 U.S. service members declared murdered in Kabul suicide bombings.
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Storms Possible Today
Storms KEVN
Strong storms on tap for Thursday
Rapid City Forecast
Breezy Today; Chance of Storms Thursday
Isolated storms possible the next couple of days