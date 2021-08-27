Strong to severe storms this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms will move through the area this evening and overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. The threat shifts north after midnight with lows in the 50s for many.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap after a few morning clouds move out. Highs will be in the 80s for much of the area. Storms are set to return during the later afternoon hours in northwest South Dakota, where hail and wind are the primary threats. The best chance for storms tomorrow is along a line from Belle Fourche to Faith and places north. There will be an increase in wildfire smoke across the region tomorrow, but it is short lived as a front pushes it back out of the area Friday night.

Saturday’s storm chances are not looking as promising. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a dry day for many. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Sunday is sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s as well. It gets hot early next week with 80s and 90s on tap Monday through Wednesday. Storms return to the forecast at the end of next week, which will take temperatures down into the 70s and 80s.

