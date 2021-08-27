Advertisement

South Dakota’s COVID numbers continue to rise as of Friday

(MGN Image)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since yesterday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 379 cases of COVID bringing the total number of cases to 131,215

Active cases in the state are now at 3,992.

Hospitalizations have seen an increase of 12 since yesterday bringing that current number to 168.

Deaths from the disease are now tallying at 2062.

Pennington County reported 141 new cases, Meade County reported 52 new cases, Lawrence County reported 36 new cases, Butte County has reported 10 new cases, Todd County reported 9 new cases, Fall River County reported 5 new cases, Custer and Dewey counties reported 3 new cases each, Bennett, Hakkron counties reported 2 new cases, and Oglala Lakota, Perkins, and Corson counties each reported 1 news case.

61.57% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 56.07% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody
Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Plea Agreement
UPDATE: Now at least 11 U.S. service members declared murdered in Kabul suicide bombings.
vaccine protest
Group protests outside Monument Health over COVID vaccine mandate