Police respond to Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is currently a large law enforcement presence in the area of North Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive in response to a shooting that just took place. A juvenile shooting victim has been transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. North side schools have been placed on secure status out of an abundance of caution. Updates as we have them.

