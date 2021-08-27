Police now investigating Friday shooting as a homicide

Rapid City Police say a suspect is in custody in the fatal shooting of a 16-year old Rapid City girl Friday morning. Police say they were called to 1721 North Maple for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found 16-year old McKenzie Garreaux of Rapid City and say they learned later in the day that Garreaux had died.

Police say they identified 19-year old Nathaniel Gray Eagle of Rapid City as the suspect responsible for the shooting and has was later taken into custody without incident on East North Street. They say charges are pending in the case.

Rapid City Police are investigating the case, along with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.