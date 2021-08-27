Health Watch: At home workouts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hello, my name is Nicole Craig. I’m with the YMCA and HealthWatch. Today I am going to show you a super easy cardiovascular routine that you can do at home with no equipment. You can do this in a matter of 1-2 minutes, or you can repeat it up to 7 times for 10 minutes. Here it is nice and easy, we are going to start with 10 half jacks. A half jack is a little different than a regular jumping jack. So you’ll go halfway, now if you are going wait a minute Nicole. I don’t want to jump! Half jacks, stepping outside to side, no problem. After you get 10 of those done you are going to take a nice wide step and do four jump squats. You can land in the squat position, then repeat half jacks. Then go right to hopscotch. Some people might call it a soccer kick, go a bit faster and up to 20. Back to half jacks, then hopscotch. Rest for 30 seconds and repeat. My name is Nicole Craig with your HealthWatch,

