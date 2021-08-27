Advertisement

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe runs out of COVID-19 hospital beds

COVID-19 continues to hospitalize people on the reservation.
COVID-19 continues to hospitalize people on the reservation.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Officials with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe are saying that the reservation has more than 60 active COVID-19 cases, and they’re continuing to see more appear everyday. They say it’s important for every person on the reservation to realize the pandemic is still ongoing, regardless of the actions of others in the country. They say that with COVID-19 changing and becoming even more dangerous as it continues to infect people, that no one is safe.

Last year, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe was doing COVID-19 checkpoints. Now, Harold Frazier, Chairman with the Tribe, says beds have run thin for people at the Cheyenne River Health Center, which already lacks all of the services required to treat COVID-19.

Available beds in South Dakota are scarce. To get help, they’ve had to send people over 400 miles to Cheyenne, Wyoming and as far as 500 miles to Denver, Colorado for ICU COVID-19 medical care.

He says keeping people healthy on the reservation has been a challenge.

”When you’ve got the Governor of South Dakota opening things wide open, it’s really hard for our residents at the reservation to be sitting here when they’re looking right across the line and are seeing what people are doing, and going on and caring about like this virus is not here. So, it’s a challenge,” says Frazier.

Officials are asking people to take the necessary measures to protect themselves, their families, neighbors and community members by washing their hands, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting contact with others. They say a person that’s not showing symptoms may still spread the virus to others, and ask people to refrain from unnecessary travel. They’re reminding the public that failure to comply may result in becoming ill, and being hospitalized somewhere far away from your loved ones.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody
Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Plea Agreement
UPDATE: Now at least 11 U.S. service members declared murdered in Kabul suicide bombings.
vaccine protest
Group protests outside Monument Health over COVID vaccine mandate

Latest News

gavel
Veteran police officer Francis Kistler pleas guilty to sexual involvement with a 17 and 13-year-old girl
Baseball sized hail does damage at Hart Ranch Camping Resort
Friday shooting in Rapid City
Police now investigating Friday shooting as a homicide
The sixth annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend, but pilots were...
Hot air balloon festival kicks off in Southern Hills