Baseball sized hail does damage at Hart Ranch Camping Resort

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A severe storm made its way through the Black Hills last night, producing lots of lightning, high winds, and some hail. Although the storm system has passed, its damage is only starting to be assessed.

Hart Ranch Camping Resort, south of Rapid City got the brunt of last nights storm, when baseball sized hail rained down from the sky taking out branches, skylights, and even car windows. Manager at Hart Ranch Camping Resort, Tim Schnabel can attest to the saying, “Mother nature is a force to be reckoned with.”

“It hit a little bit after 7PM and without much warning it just seemed to hit hard and I mean it was not long before the biggest hail came right away and that was tennis ball, and baseball sized, lots of golf ball sized hail,” Schnabel said.

Camper, James Weeks says he and his wife were startled when they heard loud thumping noises outside their camper, “when it was over with the ground was just white and we spent most of our working years in snow country and we thought we were there again but we weren’t.”

Caught in the middle of a bad storm, Weeks adds, “the vent in the bathroom actually broke so we had water coming down and fortunately it was right above the shower so when the water came down it actually went down the drain and went out again, didn’t get any interior water damage, some people did.”

Schnabel says this is proof that hail insurance in South Dakota comes in handy, “last time it was this severe here it was about 2011 that’s when some really substantial damage came through so we had a 10 year run without this significant of damage, but we live in hail ally so its just a mater of time before its going to come through.

Everyone we spoke with said they are grateful that only material things were damaged, and were grateful no one got hurt.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.