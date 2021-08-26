Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah

MONA, Utah (KEVN) - A woman initially sought by Rapid City Police for questioning regarding an Aug. 16 shooting has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Utah gas station.

On Thursday, RCPD confirmed that 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City was found dead of a gunshot wound in Utah.

According to a press release from the department, RCPD received information that Richard Sanchez and David Mestas, both 26, 23-year-old Dominique Brave and Christina Sanchez, 22, had fled Rapid City the day after an Aug. 16 shooting that left one man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified Mestas and Richard as persons of interest in the case, and police sought Brave to gather information about the shooting.

Juab County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a disturbance at the Park and Pump Gas Station near Mona, Utah on Sunday. They were notified of a potential deceased person in a nearby vehicle, which they later recovered. The body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, who positively identified Brave as the victim.

Richard and Mestas have been since been booked into Juab County Jail in Utah, and Pennington County warrants have been issued for attempted murder regarding the Rapid City shooting.

Christina Sanchez has been placed in Pennington County Jail and charged with Accessory to Attempted Murder.

