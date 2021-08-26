The Vision Fund has 28 project requests but not all of them will be chosen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -An opportunity for Rapid City organizations to expand and improve, the Vision Fund is underway and there are 28 applying organizations.

Many of these community organizations are asking for new, expanded, or upgraded facilities. The applicants are requesting a total of $62.5 million in Vision Fund allocations but the total cost of those projects is $95.8 million.

South Dakota Mines is requesting 5.7 million dollars for renovations of O’Harra Stadium.

“To help it make it more inclusive, more functional, more modern and aesthetically pleasing in a more championship-caliber venue,” said Joel Lueken, athletic director at South Dakota School of Mines.

The renovations would include women locker rooms, an elevator for accessibility, new restrooms, a new press box, add an official locker room along with a physician’s exam room. O’Harra Stadium is now the only stadium in the Western side of South Dakota that hosts the finals of the state track meet which the school says shows benefits to the community.

“In order to keep that event coming back to Rapid City and in the Black Hills, we’re going to have to continue to do some things to renovate and upgrade the facility so that the state feels comfortable bringing it back over here,” said Lueken.

The Citizen Vision Fund committees are a group that accepts and takes comments on potential Vision Account projects. The Committee will evaluate potential projects and provide recommendations to the City Council. As of now, the committee will be having working sessions until October 15th. Then, Vision project hearings will be held followed by more working sessions. In December, recommendations by the committee will be presented to the City Council.

Mayor Steve Allender says good things about the project. “All of the projects deserve and will receive review and consideration for Vision Funds by the Citizen’s Committee... If the past is any indication, the projects that will be ultimately approved by the Council will have a great benefit for Rapid City and our citizens well into the future.”

