UPDATE: Ravnsborg sentenced at plea hearing

Thursday at morning at his plea hearing, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s was sentenced on both counts for which he plead “No Contest”. He received no jail time. Ravnsborg’s No Contest plea included one count of driving a motor vehicle while operating an electronic device, and one count of improper lane change.

He received a penalty charge of $500 for each plea. He is also responsible for paying court fees or over $3000.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was set to go to trial tomorrow for a fatal crash involving Joe Boever, but now we’ve learned Ravnsborg will plead “No Contest” to two of the three misdemeanor charges that he is facing. This will allow Ravnsborg to avoid a full trial.

Now, the family of Joe Boever, and South Dakotans in general, are left wondering what will come next in this year-long saga.

One of the most followed court cases in the history of South Dakota took a drastic turn this morning when we learned that Jason Ravnsborg would be pleading “No Contest” to two of the three charges against him.

It’s been almost a year since Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever outside of Highmore, SOuth Dakota. The trial would have likely revealed more of what had happened the night of September, 12. Now, its set to be little more than a plea hearing.

Joe Boever’s widow has already signaled her intent to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit which would inevitably send the the case to a civil trial.

Ravnsborg is likely to face renewed calls for his resignation, and another impeachment trial as the gag order, originally held against state employees on the trial will, as of Thursday, be lifted.

Ravnsborg has not commented on the matter, nor has he indicated that he intends to resign. His spokesperson has said that intends to run for reelection in 2022.

The plea hearing will start tomorrow at the Stanley County Court House. There is no date yet set for the upcoming civil trial.

