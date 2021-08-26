Advertisement

Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Utah deputies arrest 2 South Dakota men in homicide investigation
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Parents name baby born on Afghan evacuation flight after plane
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse
UPDATE: A livestream news conference from the Pentagon is upcoming. Exact time unknown