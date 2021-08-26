Advertisement

Isolated Storms Possible Today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level disturbance will bring a few isolated thunderstorms to the area today and tonight. One or two might be severe, with hail and gusty winds. But the activity will be quite isolated, not everyone will see a storm today.

Friday will be warm and mostly dry, but another cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow night into Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday, then warmer temperatures will be returning early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Utah deputies arrest 2 South Dakota men in homicide investigation
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Storms KEVN
Strong storms on tap for Thursday
Rapid City Forecast
Breezy Today; Chance of Storms Thursday
Isolated storms possible the next couple of days
Possible
Isolated storms into Thursday