Governor Noem Issues Statement on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Plea Agreement

(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – Today, following South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s plea of “no contest” to charges against him regarding the death of Joseph Boever, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:

“With today’s plea, Jason Ravnsborg’s legal proceedings have concluded.  Like many South Dakotans, I am not only disappointed in how this process was handled by prosecutors, but outraged at the result of today’s plea hearing and sentencing.  Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for the death of Joseph Boever and did not even appear in court today to face the charges or the Boever family. "

Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch said in March that the House would wait until after “the judicial system is able to do its job” to proceed with articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg. The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association, and the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police previously called on him to resign.

“If Ravnsborg does not resign, as I believe he should, the Legislature can and should consider the articles of impeachment already brought in the House,” continued Noem. “I have therefore instructed the state Department of Public Safety to provide Speaker Gosch a complete copy of the investigation file in the coming days to assist the House in its important work.”

