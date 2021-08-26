Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Utah deputies arrest 2 South Dakota men in homicide investigation
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane
UPDATE: A livestream news conference from the Pentagon is upcoming. Exact time unknown
A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight named after plane