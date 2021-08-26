Economic boom on the horizon with help from Rapid City Watershed Action

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The watershed is the only freshwater source in the Central Black Hills and it provides 100% of our drinking water to the above ground and below ground reservoirs. The watershed is the headwaters of Pactola Reservoir and Rapid Creek, but flows east downstream to the Gulf of Mexico in the Mississippi River Basin (the 4th largest River Basin on Earth). The Mississippi watershed (river basin) provides drinking water to millions of people, and tens of thousands of farms, ranches, fisheries, and communities.

According to President of the Rapid City Watershed Action, James Preston, the issue is also a matter of economics and national defense.

Preston said “Keeping mining away from the largest population in the Black Hills is not just a good idea, it is imperative to our way of life in the West. Today, Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB) requires a secure, stable, and protected supply of fresh water.”

Precedence would show this to be true. Deerfield Reservoir was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps during WWII to provide water to what was then called “Rapid City Airforce Base.”

Economic value from recreation will always outweigh the economic value of mining.

Outdoor recreation brought $2.27 billion in direct and indirect income and 48,000 jobs to South Dakota in 2017.

Direct spending on hunting alone in the Black Hills is about $89 million per year.

“Mining is not a ‘Bonanza for jobs.’” according to former Rapid City Mayor, Don Barnett

Preston said “We do not want a common acid mining drainage event to occur, similar to what happened on the Animus River in Durango, CO. We have to act now to protect this area and all of the other spots we treasure in the Hills.”

Facing the potential of gold exploration is currently starting up in the Jenny Gulch area—a treasured fishing, paddling, and recreation area on Pactola Reservoir. “Tourism based on outdoor recreation is an economic driver for Rapid City and Pennington County and revenue from recreation will always far outpace any economic benefits from gold mining” said Preston.

Access to the outdoors and activities based on natural resources are fundamental to the citizens of not just Rapid City and Western South Dakota, but the entire state.

“We can’t allow mining companies to use our water and contaminate it in the process” said Preston. “It’s too precious.”

