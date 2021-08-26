As Covid numbers continue to spike in South Dakota, vaccination rates remain largely unchanged

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID 19 cases continue to rise in counties in the Black Hills, with Pennington County reporting 123 new cases since Thursday to bring the total number of active cases to 921. Overall, there were 472 new cases statewide according to the latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Pennington County now has 921 cases, the most of any county in the entire state. Meade county added 43 new cases and totals 377 active cases. Lawrence County has 249 active cases after reporting 22 new COVID cases.

There was one new death from COVID in South Dakota, a woman in her 80′s, which brings to total to 2060 since the pandemic began. More than half the deaths from COVID in the state have been people age 80 and older. There have been zero deaths in ages 0-19 among the 21,056 total cases in that age group and just .1% of that group (140 patients total) required hospitalization. The total number of COVID patients currently hospitalized is 156.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has been largely unchanged in the last few weeks with 56% fully vaccinated and 61% receiving at least one dose. On Monday, the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

