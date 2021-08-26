Advertisement

Community appreciation picnic held in Sturgis

Sturgis
Sturgis(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -the rumble from motorcycles has calmed in Sturgis, but Rally Point in Sturgis was a busy place on Aug 25.

Every year the Sturgis Chamber along with local businesses puts on the community appreciation picnic.

The picnic is held shortly after the rally ends to allow the community to come together for a free BBQ dinner and drinks and help bring summer to an end all while reclaiming their town.

“Reclaiming the town is definitely a good thing to do after the rally. We love our visitors but is nice to see neighbors, friends, and coworkers as well,” Veronica Grosek, Sturgis Chamber, says

