Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Stepping into the the Monument is like walking into Rapid City’s past. You’re surrounded by memories of Elvis Presley’s 1977 concert and Eddie Money’s show in the 1980′s. Today, the Monument is expanding to accommodate new events, but they are faced with a problem.

The Director of Corporate sales and marketing for the Monument, Priscilla Dominguez says the same worker shortage the country is facing hits close to home. And with more shows scheduled for the fall , the 100 to 200 empty positions are more noticeable.

“There is just not as many workers in the workforce that are looking for part time positions that there previously used to be, so that combined with the opening of Summit Arena, it is just going to increase the number of events we are doing here, we are just at a crunch time,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez adds the show must go on and everyone is working together to make sure guests have the best experience.

