Strong storms on tap for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are on tap for the night with a few storms possible - especially to the north. Low temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s. Skies will clear up a bit through the day Thursday before more storms develop in the afternoon hours. Some storms will be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area.

Storms will clear out Thursday night and leave many with sunny skies Friday. A few storms will develop Friday, especially to the north. Highs will be warmer with many in the 80s and some near or in the 90s. Another chance of storms is possible on Saturday, but the chances are on the lower side. No need to worry or cancel any weekend plans as it will not be anything near a washout. Highs will be in the 70s for many to begin the weekend.

Dry weather returns Sunday with highs back closer to normal. Monday is warmer with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. More 90s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday before the pattern shifts and allows for storms to return.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.